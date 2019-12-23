Maurizio Sarri refuses to blame attack led by Cristiano Ronaldo for Juventus’s Supercoppa Italiana final defeat

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri refused to put the blame on the attacking trio of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain for their 3-1 Supercoppa Italiana final defeat to Lazio. Goals from Luis Alberto, Senad Lulic and Danilo Cataldi were enough to overpower Dybala’s solitary strike for the Old Lady.

After the encounter, when quizzed whether the decision to start the trio of Ronaldo, Higuain and Dybala together backfired, Sarri said they ‘did not lose because of the front three’. He went on to add that he replaced Higuain with Aaron Ramsey when the scores were tied at 1-1 and thus the attack can’t be blamed alone of the loss.

“We arrived at this game short of energy, physically and mentally,” Sarri said in the post-match press conference. “This happens. Meanwhile, Lazio are experiencing a moment of incredible form.

“We are sorry we lost a title, but we still have many competitions to play for in the next five months. There is anger, but crying over it does not solve the problems. We did not lose because of the front three, since we conceded the [second and third] goals after I added a midfielder.

“I have a positive record against Lazio, and I don’t think that the players will be influenced by these two games. As I said before the game, I don’t think this final can affect the next five months of the league championship.”