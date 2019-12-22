Argentina World Cup winner Diego Maradona reveals he was abducted by a UFO

He may have been the world’s greatest player more than three decades ago, but time has since changed Argentina legend Diego Maradona. His health and state of mind has been questioned recently, and now claims by the World Cup winner suggest all might indeed not be right with the man.

The 59-year-old has said in an interview that he went missing for three days after drinking too much, and claimed that he was abducted by a UFO.

“Why make things up?” he said to Argentinian channel TyC Sports on a question about UFOs.

“Once, after a few too many drinks, I was missing from home for three days.

“I got home and said that UFOs had taken me. I said ‘They took me, I can’t tell you about it’.”

Maradona almost single handedly took Argentina to World Cup glory back in 1986, during a time when it was clear that he was the best player the world had ever seen.

However, reports of alcohol and drug abuse have somewhat marred his legacy since, and he certainly doesn’t help his cause by making statements about believing in UFOs.

Nonetheless, the former player continues to remain in football, currently the manager of Gimnasia y Esgrima in Argentina, and is certainly a hero in the eyes of his fans in the country.