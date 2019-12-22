Five players with most goals this decade (Europe’s top 5 leagues)

As only a few days remain for 2019 to end, here is FOX Sports Asia taking a look at the top five goal-scorers in Europe in the past decade (2010-2019).

Note: Only Europe’s top five football leagues (Premier League – England, La Liga – Spain, Bundesliga – Germany, Serie A – Italy and Ligue 1 – France) have been considered here.

5. Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski is arguably one of the best out and out striker in world football right now – and thanks to the tally of 227 league goals which he scored between 2010 and 2019, he is at fifth place in the list of goal-scorers from this decade.

The Poland international played at Borussia Dortmund for four seasons – from July 2010 to June 2014 – after which he joined Bayern Munich. So far, he has scored 221 goals for the Bavarians across all competitions.

4. Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has played for almost all the top European clubs during his career so far. The ex-Sweden international began his career at Malmo, before joining Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan and Barcelona in his later years.

At the start of 2010, Ibrahimovic was at Barcelona, but in 2011, he moved to AC Milan. He then signed for Paris Saint Germain in 2012 before joining Manchester United in 2016. Finally, in 2018, he was signed by Major League Soccer (MLS) club LA Galaxy.

The 38-year-old is at the fourth place in the list of top European goal-scorers of this decade, having scored 229 league goals so far.

3. Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez is yet another unsurprising entry in this list, having scored 233 league goals so far this decade. Post-2010, he spent half a season at AFC Ajax before Liverpool signed him for €26.5million on transfer deadline day in January 2011.

The Uruguayan centre-forward scored 82 goals and provided 47 assists while he played for them, and in 2014, Barcelona signed him for €81.72million. To this date, he has remained with the La Liga giants, and is just ten goals shy of reaching 200-goal mark for them.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo started out as a winger at Manchester United and then at Real Madrid as well, but slowly, he transformed into a goalscoring machine. So far this decade, the Portuguese ace has scored 334 league goals and is the second-best goal-scorer in Europe.

The 38-year-old joined Real Madrid in 2009-10 and went on to become their best goal-scorer ever, netting 450 times in 438 appearances across all competitions. In 2018, Juventus signed him for €117million and so far, he has signed 40 goals in 63 appearances for them.

1. Lionel Messi

No surprises here – Lionel Messi, the Barcelona legend who capped off the year with his sixth Ballon d’Or win while also breaking a host of records, scored a whopping 368 league goals between 2010 and 2019 to become the highest goal-scorer of Europe this decade.

Since the 2010-11 season, Messi has scored 53, 73, 60, 41, 58, 41, 54, 45 and 51 goals respectively in each season for Barcelona.

The 32-year-old also holds the world record of having scored the most number of goals in a calendar year, having scored 91 goals in 2012. 2011-12 and 2012-13 are the two seasons where he also breached the 60-goals mark, having scored 73 and 60 goals in both seasons respectively.