Fans celebrate on Twitter as Liverpool wins their first-ever FIFA Club World Cup

On Saturday night, Roberto Firmino’s goal during extra-time decided a gripping FIFA Club World Cup final in Doha, Qatar as Liverpool won their first-ever world title.

Liverpool played against Brazilian club Flamengo in the all-important final of the FIFA Club World Cup 2019, and the game moved to extra-time as neither team could break the deadlock during the first ninety minutes.

After winning the UEFA Champions League in June and the UEFA Super Cup at the beginning of the ongoing 2019-20 season, this was the Reds’ third piece of silverware in less than six months. Speaking after the game, manager Jurgen Klopp himself struggled to find the words to describe their triumph, before settling on “outstanding” and “sensational”.

Meanwhile, Liverpool fans on Twitter celebrated wildly following their club’s maiden win at the Club World Cup.

“In moments like this I struggle to find the right words to describe my respect for the boys,” Klopp said, while speaking to reporters after the game.

“It is incredible. It was an incredible performance against a very good opponent. I saw so many sensationally good performances. The atmosphere was great and Flamengo should be proud of their team but I think we deserved the win. We were the better side,” he added further.

