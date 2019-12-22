On Saturday night, Roberto Firmino’s goal during extra-time decided a gripping FIFA Club World Cup final in Doha, Qatar as Liverpool won their first-ever world title.

Liverpool played against Brazilian club Flamengo in the all-important final of the FIFA Club World Cup 2019, and the game moved to extra-time as neither team could break the deadlock during the first ninety minutes.

After winning the UEFA Champions League in June and the UEFA Super Cup at the beginning of the ongoing 2019-20 season, this was the Reds’ third piece of silverware in less than six months. Speaking after the game, manager Jurgen Klopp himself struggled to find the words to describe their triumph, before settling on “outstanding” and “sensational”.

Meanwhile, Liverpool fans on Twitter celebrated wildly following their club’s maiden win at the Club World Cup.

Take a look at some of the best reactions right here:

Congrats legend YNWA 🏆 — supermane10 (@supermanelfc) December 21, 2019

ALLLEZ ALLLEZ ALLLEZ (X3) — MINAMINOSZN (16-1-0) (@Mohammedhaikal8) December 21, 2019

SIUUUUUU GOLDEN BADGED — Iver (@Iversev2) December 21, 2019

Fair play. Been great to watch this year and did us a favour in the CL Final 👏🏼 — AFCAMDEN (@AFCAMDEN) December 21, 2019

We are the best club in the world. — Tlou Chipape (@TlouChipape) December 21, 2019

Now bring on champions of other planets. — Liverpool Red (@lfcredynwa) December 21, 2019

PREMIERE LEAGUE HERE WE COME — Scuffed Klopp (@ScuffedKlopp) December 21, 2019

LOVE TO SEE ITTTTT — Amy (@AmyLFC11) December 21, 2019

Well done 👍🏼 — RJ 🦖 (@ReeceJamesSZN) December 21, 2019

2019 TREBLE WINNERS BABYYYY — ‎ً (@TheImmortalKop) December 21, 2019

Henderson being a world champion will rattle so many rival fans and I'm all for it — Sachin Kumar (@sachdude1) December 21, 2019

World Champions!! — Ashleyma77 (@ashe_AE) December 21, 2019

THE INTERNATIONAL TREBLE 🏆🌎 — Amit (@LFC_Amit) December 21, 2019

🏆 Champions League

🏆 UEFA Super Cup

🏆 Club World Cup Liverpool are the first English team to complete the continental treble. — Cogitate Writer. (@CogitateWriter) December 21, 2019

WORLD CHAMPIONS BABY — ⭐️Torrid Taku⭐️ (@TorridTaku) December 21, 2019

You beautiful magnificent Red Men. What a time to be a RED. Witnessing history. Everyone enjoy what we are seeing and more to come. YNWA — ⭐️⭐️⭐️Ynot⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@AnfieldRed345) December 21, 2019

“In moments like this I struggle to find the right words to describe my respect for the boys,” Klopp said, while speaking to reporters after the game.

“It is incredible. It was an incredible performance against a very good opponent. I saw so many sensationally good performances. The atmosphere was great and Flamengo should be proud of their team but I think we deserved the win. We were the better side,” he added further.