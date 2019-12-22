Ex-Manchester United defender Daley Blind diagnosed with heart condition, ruled out indefinitely

AFC Ajax defender Daley Blind has been diagnosed with a heart condition, after he felt dizzy during the Champions League match against Valencia earlier this month.

Following a medical examination, Ajax revealed that Blind was “diagnosed with heart muscle inflammation.”

“Daley Blind has been diagnosed with heart muscle inflammation,” the official club statement read.

“The central defender has undergone an extensive medical examination in recent days, following the dizziness that briefly bothered him during the Ajax v Valencia match.”

“It was then decided to place a subcutaneous ICD with Blind, a device that is applied under the skin.”

The 29-year-old’s condition is also known as cardiomyopathy, and as mentioned above, he has been fitted with a subcutaneous implantable cardioverter-defibrillator or ICD, which is an electronic device that constantly monitors his heart rhythm.

Daily Mail reports that the player has been ruled out for an indefinite amount of time, due to his health situation.

Meanwhile, the centre-back himself took to social media to release his own statement, which said: “Ajax have just posted an update of my condition online, the most important thing is that I am feeling good at the moment.”

“I’m trying to come back as soon as possible, thank you for everything and see you guys soon.”

Thank you all 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/7Z32bcwb5X — Daley Blind (@BlindDaley) December 21, 2019

Stay strong, Daley — everyone at #MUFC wishes you a speedy recovery. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 21, 2019

Blind spent four years at Manchester United between 2014 and 2018, and was a vital member of their team that lifted the UEFA Europa League in the 2016-17 season.