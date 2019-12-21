Middlesbrough 2-1 Stoke City: Wing winner seals third straight home victory

Middlesbrough’s third successive home win in the Championship moved them four points clear of Stoke City in the relegation zone.

Lewis Wing hit a fine winner as Middlesbrough came from behind to earn a crucial 2-1 home victory over Stoke City in the battle against relegation from the Championship.

Jack Butland made a fingertip save to deny Ashley Fletcher in a low-quality first half, with Stoke then nudging ahead in the 53rd minute at the Riverside Stadium on Friday.

Sam Clucas turned in the rebound after Aynsley Pears denied James McClean, but Boro hit back within four minutes as Fletcher headed home Jonathan Howson’s pass.

After Clucas was harshly booked for diving in the Boro box, going down under a challenge from Howson, the hosts sealed three vital points in the 71st minute.

Wing beat Butland with a dipping drive from outside the box and Jonathan Woodgate’s side held on for a third straight home win to move six points clear of struggling Stoke in 22nd.