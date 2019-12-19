Football fans all over the world should be privileged to be alive right now, at the same time as Lionel Messi. Over the past few years, the Barcelona legend has wowed us with countless displays of his brilliance. He has also broken several records along the way and is without a doubt one of the best footballers ever.

Today, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the five greatest Lionel Messi moments of this decade. Read on!

1. 91 goals in a single year (2012)

On December 9, 2012, Lionel Messi broke the record for most goals in a year, as he scored his 85th and 86th goals of 2012 in a 2-1 win over Real Betis in the La Liga.

The record was previously held by Gerd Muller – the former German international and Bayern Munich legend had scored 85 goals in 1972, to set a world record which was thought to be unbreakable, only for the Argentine to break it 40 years later.

As we know, Messi did not settle on 86 goals either, as he scored a further five goals to finish 2012 with 91 goals in his kitty. He played 69 games to reach the 91-goals mark, and in addition to his sensational goals tally, he also managed 29 assists for his teammates – easily the best performance of a footballer in a single year.

Earlier in the same year, Messi also scored five goals in a single game in the UEFA Champions League. Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen were the unlucky opponents in this case, as he also became the first footballer to achieve the feat in Europe’s top footballing competition.

2. Winning the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball (2014)

Notwithstanding the fact that Argentina was defeat by Germany thanks to an extra-time goal by Mario Gotze, Lionel Messi won the 2014 FIFA World Cup Golden Ball for the best footballer of the tournament. These days, however, very few people remember that the Barcelona ace won the award by singlehandedly leading his national team till the World Cup final.

The 32-year-old racked up four goals and one assist in seven appearances in the tournament which was held in Brazil, to win the award and thereby emulate the achievement of the man with whom he is so often compared, compatriot Diego Maradona, who won the award for skippering the Albiceleste to success in Mexico in the FIFA World Cup 1986.

Till date, it is hotly-contested as to whether or not he deserved the award – mainly due to his underwhelming performance against Germany in the final – but that is inconsequential. The honour is his, even if the World Cup trophy is not.

3. THAT Champions League semi-final display against Bayern Munich (2015)

We are talking about the Champions League 2014-15 semi-final first-leg match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich. What happened that night? Well, to put it in a few words, here’s what happened: A world-class footballer stood head and shoulders above everyone else on the pitch.

In the 76th minute of what was a must-win UEFA Champions League semi-final match against Bayern Munich, Messi scored Barcelona’s first goal to break the deadlock. Just four minutes later, he started off an unreal run, sidestepping a few opponents before cheekily dribbling past Jerome Boateng who was left flailing on the pitch as he collapsed on his backside.

Seconds later, the Argentine chipped the ball over Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to win the game for his team and in the process, scored one of his best goals of all time.

4. Accepting the captaincy role at Barcelona (2018)

Captaining a club like Barcelona is arguably one of the greatest honours in world football. Lionel Messi got the opportunity to do so in 2018, as Andres Iniesta bid adieu to the club and joined the Japanese side, Vissel Kobe.

In 2018-19, Messi completed his first full season as the captain of the Blaugrana. He won the La Liga with them that season, and also led them to the semi-finals of the Champions League and the finals of the Copa del Rey. He also finished the season as Europe’s top goal-scorer, and won his sixth European Golden Shoe as a result.

5. Sixth Ballon d’Or win (2019)

On December 2 this year, Lionel Messi became the first and the only footballer in history to win six Ballon d’Or awards, after lifting the 2019 Ballon d’Or.

Messi won it four times straight – in 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012, to become the youngest player to win the prestigious award two, three and four times. He also became the first player to win the award four times and thereby claimed the record of most Ballon d’Or wins, before winning it once again in 2015.

Ronaldo equalled Messi’s record in 2017 following his wins in 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017 – but Messi won the award once again this year, to overtake his arch-nemesis once again, and by doing so, he has set a record which may never be broken by anyone else.