Lionel Messi named best footballer in Europe, Cristiano Ronaldo not in top 10

Based on a recent study conducted by the CIES Football Observatory, Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has been named the best footballer in Europe, while Cristiano Ronaldo finished outside of the top 10 in the list.

Messi, who won the sixth Ballon d’Or award of his career on December 2, finished at the top of the charts with 413 points. At second place is Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s Neymar Jr. with 391 points.

AFC Ajax’s Hakim Ziyech surprisingly took the third place, while PSG duo Kylian Mbappe and Angel di Maria completed the top five.

The top ten list is as follows:

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) – 413 points Neymar (PSG) – 391 points Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) – 367 points Kylian Mbappe (PSG) – 364 points Angel di Maria (PSG) – 362 points Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City) – 361 points Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) – 355 points Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – 354 points Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) – 351 points Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – 350 points

De Bruyne, who finished outside of the top in the Ballon d’Or 2019 final list, finished sixth in CIES Football Observatory’s ratings – while Mane who finished fourth in Ballon d’Or 2019 behind second-placed van Dijk and third-placed Ronaldo, finished above both of them in this list.

With an index score of 346, Ronaldo is well behind arch-rival Messi. Coming in at the 12th place, the Juventus ace was tied with Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez at the time of writing.

