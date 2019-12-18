Argentina legend Diego Maradona recently named Real Madrid legend Alfredo di Stefano as the best footballer ever. In doing so, he notably snubbed the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Pele who are also widely regarded as some of the best men to ever play the sport.

“I think the best was Di Stefano,” Maradona said while speaking in an interview with AS Argentina.

“He was superior to everyone, including me. Pele did not want to recognize Di Stefano. Pele’s friends invented a trophy for him as the living legend of football. But even I have beaten him to become one of the best players in history,” he added further.

Upon being asked how many Ballon d’Or awards he thinks he would have won had he still been playing, the 1986 FIFA World Cup winner replied: “I think I would have had many. But Messi’s record would still remain superior to mine.”

Earlier, on Tuesday, Messi himself opened up on how Real Madrid have found it tough to replace his arch-nemesis Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the club in 2018 after winning four Champions League titles with them.

“It is very difficult to replace Cristiano [Ronaldo],” he said before adding: “but [Eden] Hazard is also a great player.”

“He is a different football player who can unbalance defences, but I think he is different from Cristiano, with different characteristics,” the 32-year-old explained.