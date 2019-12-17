The ten years from 2010 to 2019 was brilliant for football. The game we all love never failed to please us, and while looking back right now, if we were asked to name our favourite footballing moment from this decade, we would struggle hard to find a definite answer.

The decade between 2010 and 2019 also witnessed the rise of several footballers. Some stars became superstars, while a few superstars became some of the biggest legends of the game. Today, FOX Sports Asia takes a quick look at the five most successful footballers from these ten years.

1. Lionel Messi

We do not need to explain this one. With 5 Ballon d’Ors, 2 UEFA Best Men’s Player awards, 1 FIFA Best Men’s Player award, 1 UEFA Best Forward award, 3 UEFA Best Goal of the Year awards and 10 FIFPro World XI inclusions, Lionel Messi is the footballer who won the most individual awards in world football between 2010 and 2019.

When you add 7 La Liga titles, 5 Copa del Rey trophies, five Spanish Super Cups, two Champions League titles, two UEFA Super Cups and two FIFA Club World Cups to the above list, we can easily understand why the 32-year-old is believed to be one of the best in the business right now.

The Argentina international also broke a few records along the way, including most Ballon ‘dOr wins, most La Liga hat-tricks and most European Golden Shoe wins. In the ongoing 2019-20 season, he has scored 14 goals and recorded 9 assists in 16 appearances for Barcelona.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo’s signing by Real Madrid in 2009 marked the beginning of one of their most-successful phases in history. The Portuguese legend scored 450 goals in 438 appearances for Los Blancos, and also won four Ballon d’Ors, three UEFA Best Men’s Player and two FIFA Best Men’s Player awards, two UEFA Best Forward awards and three European Golden Shoes during the nine seasons he played at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He also broke a host of records while at the club, such as becoming the first player to score against every La Liga opponent in a single season and the first person to score 50-plus goals each in six consecutive seasons.

In 2018, Serie A club Juventus signed him for €117million. Since then, he has scored 39 goals and provided 12 assists in 62 appearances for the Bianconeri. He was also selected as Serie A’s best player at the end of the 2018-19 season.

3. Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos is the current captain of Real Madrid, having taken up the role post-Iker Casillas’ departure in 2015 – and over the past decade and a half at the Santiago Bernabeu, he has also established himself as a club legend.

The Spanish centre-back and 2010 FIFA World Cup winner joined the Merengues in 2005 from Sevilla for a reported transfer of €27million, and so far, he has been involved in some of their most iconic moments in history, including all four of their Champions League wins this decade.

In fact, Real Madrid were losing to Atletico Madrid in the 2013-14 Champions League final, before the 33-year-old sent in an injury-time header to equalize the scoreline. Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Cristiano Ronaldo then added one goal each during extra time to win the match and the trophy.

Ramos is also Real Madrid’s highest-scoring defender, and his goal-scoring skills have often proved effective for the club – as you can see from the example above. A leader by example, he has also won the UEFA Best Defender award twice and has also been included in the FIFPro World XI nine times this decade.

4. Luka Modric

Only one player has won the Ballon d’Or ever since Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi established their duopoly over the prestigious award in the late 2000s – and that distinction goes to Luka Modric, who lifted the Ballon d’Or, UEFA Best Men’s Player and the FIFA Best Men’s Player awards in 2018.

2018 was one of his best years as a footballer – as he first led Real Madrid to a hat-trick Champions League win at the end of the 2017-18 season, before captaining the Croatian national team to their first-ever FIFA World Cup final.

His ability to score from long-range, coupled with his technical abilities has made him a nightmare for opposition teams for several years now. He has also been named in the FIFPro World XI five times this decade.

The 34-year-old has made 318 appearances for Real Madrid till date, and has recorded 20 goals and 52 assists.

5. Andres Iniesta

Having begun his Barcelona career as a youth-level player, Andres Iniesta is one of the biggest legends of the club. He made 674 senior appearances for the club until 2018, when he reached the end of his contract and joined Japanese club, Vissel Kobe, as a free agent.

The 35-year-old is regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of all time, and his electric partnership with former teammate Xavi Hernadez made both Barcelona and the Spain national team one of the strongest teams in the history of world football.

The 2010 FIFA World Cup winner was always a winner at the Camp Nou as well. He lifted as many as 32 titles in 16 years at Barcelona, and is also the only player ever to be named the man of the match in a Champions League, Euro Cup, and World Cup final.

He also won the UEFA Best Men’s Player award once this decade (in the 2010-11 season), and was also named in the FIFPro World XI eight times.