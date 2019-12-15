To be honest, Cristiano Ronaldo did not have a very bright 2019 based on his usual standards, but despite so, he was one of the best footballers around. Just like his arch-nemesis Lionel Messi, Ronaldo has also broken a host of records over the past few years.

And today, FOX Sports Asia takes a quick look at the top ten records broken by the Portuguese legend this decade (2010-2019).

1. The first player to score in every minute of a game

If you have netted 90 times in your career as a footballer, it should mean that you are a fine goal-scorer. But what if you have scored goals in every minute of a game?

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 610 goals in 822 overall appearances for all his clubs – and has also scored in every minute of the game!

Only Zlatan Ibrahimovic shares this record with him, while Lionel Messi is close behind – he just needs to score in two separate minutes in order to complete his goal-scoring bingo card: the first and second minutes.

2. The only player to score more than 50 goals in six consecutive seasons

Between the 2010-11 and 2015-16 season, Ronaldo scored 53, 60, 55, 51, 61 and 51 goals respectively, making him the first and the only player to achieve the feat.

In total, he scored 331 goals during this period, in only 313 games.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s arch-nemesis Lionel Messi has scored 50 or more goals in only three consecutive seasons so far.

3. The most UEFA Champions League top-scorer awards

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the most Champions League top-scorer awards in the history of the competition. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid ace won the award seven times, as opposed to Lionel Messi’s six.

Take a look at the list below, to see how Messi and Ronaldo have won the award over the past few seasons:

2018/19: Messi (Barcelona) – 12

2017/18: Ronaldo (Real Madrid) – 15

2016/17: Ronaldo (Real Madrid) – 12

2015/16: Ronaldo (Real Madrid) – 16

2014/15: Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Ronaldo (Real Madrid) – 10

2013/14: Ronaldo (Real Madrid) – 17

2012/13: Ronaldo (Real Madrid) – 12

2011/12: Messi (Barcelona) – 14

2010/11: Messi (Barcelona) – 12

2009/10: Messi (Barcelona) – 8

2008/09: Messi (Barcelona) – 9

2007/08: Ronaldo (Manchester United) – 8

4. The all-time top scorer in European competitions

Cristiano Ronaldo is also the top goal-scorer in European competitions, having scored a total of 129 goals for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

At second place is Lionel Messi with 114 goals, and Real Madrid legend Raul takes the third place.

5. The most goals scored in UEFA Champions League knockout phase

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a total of 60 goals in Champions League knockout matches – 20 of them coming in the quarter-finals and 13 of them coming in the semi-finals. With that, Ronaldo definitely proves that he is a man of big games.

The Portuguese ace also holds the record of being the first footballer to score 40, 50 and 60 Champions League knockout goals, and he is also the footballer with the most number of goals in the overall history of the competition.

6. The fastest player to score 200, 250, 350 goals in one of Europe’s top 5 leagues

Cristiano Ronaldo is the fastest player to score 200, 250 and 350 goals for a single team in any of Europe’s top five leagues. He ended his career at Real Madrid with 450 goals from 438 appearances – that is 1.01 goals per game, which is also the highest among all footballers who have ever played in La Liga.

7. The first player to score against every team in La Liga in a single season

Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player to score against every team in La Liga in a single season, since the extension of the top Spanish tier to 20 teams. Ronaldo achieved the feat during 2011-12, and a year later, Messi became the only other footballer to achieve the feat as he netted against all 19 La Liga teams.

8. The first and only player to have won the European Golden Shoe in 2 different leagues

Cristiano Ronaldo is the first and the only player so far, to win the European Golden Shoe from two different leagues.

The 34-year-old won the award for the first time in 2008, as a Manchester United player, and six years later, he won it again – this time with Real Madrid.

9. The most UEFA Team of the Year appearances

Cristiano Ronaldo also owns the record of making the most appearances in the UEFA Team of the Year, having made it into the team thirteen times. He is also the first player to be named in the UEFA Team of the Year ten times in a row.

At second place is Lionel Messi with ten overall appearances, while Sergio Ramos is in third place with eight appearances.

10. The most UEFA Best Player Awards

Cristiano Ronaldo has won three UEFA Best Player awards till date, making him the player with the most number of UEFA Best Player awards. At second place in this race is Lionel Messi, who has won two UEFA Best Player awards till date.

This year, both Messi and Ronaldo were snubbed for the award, as Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk won it for the first time in his career.