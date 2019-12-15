On Saturday, Barcelona legend Lionel Messi was named the “Sportsperson of the decade” by William Hill, just two weeks after he lifted his sixth Ballon d’Or trophy.

Check out the announcement made by William Hill on Twitter, right below:

🏆 Lionel Messi has been crowned the ultimate Sportsman from the past 10 years! 🏆 👑 This is your king of the 2010s 👑 pic.twitter.com/UZInFzbuSq — William Hill (@WilliamHill) December 14, 2019

Needless to say, fans of the 32-year-old were overjoyed as they realized the fact that he beat several other world-class sportsmen and sportswomen to claim the award.

One of his opponents was definitely Cristiano Ronaldo, and Messi’s fans were not really kind towards the Juventus ace and his fans, as you can see from some of the Twitter reactions shared right below:

On December 2 this year, Lionel Messi became the first and the only footballer in history to win six Ballon d’Or awards, after lifting the 2019 Ballon d’Or.

The Argentina international won it four times straight – in 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012, to become the youngest player to win the prestigious award two, three and four times. He also became the first player to win the award four times and thereby claimed the record of most Ballon d’Or wins, before winning it once again in 2015.

Ronaldo equalled the record in 2017 following his wins in 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017 – but Messi won the award once again this year, to overtake his arch-nemesis once again.

Till date, Messi has scored 617 goals from 702 appearances for his club Barcelona, making him the world record-holder for the most official goals for a single club in Europe’s top five leagues.