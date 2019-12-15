Bafetimbi Gomis claims ‘everything is possible’ at Club World Cup after grabbing Al Hilal winner

Al Hilal will face Flamengo in their Club World Cup semi-final and Bafetimbi Gomis is optimistic of his side’s chances

Bafetimbi Gomis backed Al Hilal to reach the Club World Cup final after he scored a spectacular winning goal in his side’s 1-0 quarter-final victory over ES Tunis.

The former Lyon, Marseille and Galatasaray forward came on as a second-half substitute and struck a volley from the edge of the penalty area 17 minutes from time to tee up a semi-final clash with South American champions Flamengo.

Gomis reflected on his recovery from a series of hamstring problems after further justifying Al Hilal’s €6million investment with his latest crucial goal.

“It was a good team effort,” the striker, who scored in the AFC Champions League final second leg last month, told reporters.

“I am happy I helped my team. All the players worked well; we played a very good game. I am happy I scored that goal.

“I am very happy because I worked a lot to come back to that level. I had surgery and it took me time to come back. So, I am very happy.”

Eight minutes was all it took for the lion to get his prey! @BafGomis showing why he was @TheAFCCL MVP! #ClubWC pic.twitter.com/RUx5WLHPhj — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 14, 2019

Gomis warned his team-mates that they will face stern opposition in Jorge Jesus’ side in the last four but indicated that a narrow win had given Al Hilal belief.

“It will be a good game between two big teams,” said the 34-year-old. “Flamengo have many qualities and a great coach.

“We don’t know this team very well. Before having the opportunity to play against Flamengo, we needed to win against ES Tunis. We did it. Now, we hope we can play a good game and win against Flamengo.

“Everything is possible in football. We also have our qualities.”