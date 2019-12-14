The ten years from 2010 to 2019 has been one of the most eventful decades in the history of world football. In terms of individuals, this decade gifted us with some of the most talented players that the sport has ever seen – one of them being Lionel Messi himself.

The Argentine ace began playing for the Barcelona senior team in 2004 and was already tipped to become one of the greatest legends of the game by 2010 – but it was post-2010 that he saw himself rise from being just a talented youngster to a world-class playmaker who controls the game at any given point of time.

Between January 1, 2010, and today, Messi also broke a host of records to further cement his place among the best footballers of all time – and right now, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the top ten records broken by him this decade. Read on!

1. Most Ballon d’Or wins by a footballer

On December 2 this year, Lionel Messi became the first and the only footballer in history to win six Ballon d’Or awards, after lifting the 2019 Ballon d’Or.

Messi won it four times straight – in 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012, to become the youngest player to win the prestigious award two, three and four times. He also became the first player to win the award four times and thereby claimed the record of most Ballon d’Or wins, before winning it once again in 2015.

Ronaldo equalled Messi’s record in 2017 following his wins in 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017 – but Messi won the award once again this year, to overtake his arch-nemesis once again.

2. Most goals scored in a calendar year

On December 9, 2012, Lionel Messi broke the record for most goals in a year, as he scored his 85th and 86th goals of 2012 in a 2-1 win over Real Betis in the La Liga.

The record was previously held by Gerd Muller – the former German international and Bayern Munich legend had scored 85 goals in 1972, to set a world record which was thought to be unbreakable, only for the Argentine to break it 40 years later.

As we know, Messi did not settle on 86 goals either, as he scored a further five goals to finish 2012 with 91 goals in his kitty. He played 69 games to reach the 91-goals mark, and in addition to his sensational goals tally, he also managed 29 assists for his teammates – Easily the best performance of a footballer in a single year.

3. Most goals scored in a single season

In the 2011-12 season, Lionel Messi broke the existing world record by scoring 73 goals in a single season. The record was previously held by Gerd Muller, who scored a total of 67 goals in the 1972-73 season.

Messi scored 50 La Liga goals, 3 cup goals, 14 international goals and 6 goals in other competitions to break the German legend’s record.

4. Most European Golden Shoe wins

On October 16 this year, Lionel Messi became the first and only footballer in history to win six European Golden Shoe awards, after emerging as the top goal-scorer in Europe in the 2018-19 season.

With that, he also became the footballer with the most European Golden Shoe awards, bettering his own record from the last season when he won it for the fifth time in his career.

The Argentine legend was awarded his first European Golden Shoe in 2009-10, and subsequently, he won the award in 2011-12, 2012-13, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19. He also became the first footballer to win the award three years in a row.

5. Goals scored against most oppositions in the UEFA Champions League

On November 27 this year, Lionel Messi scored in the 33rd minute of Barcelona’s 2019-20 Champions League group-stage encounter against Borussia Dortmund – thereby making the Bundesliga giants the 34th different opponent which has scored against in Europe’s top footballing competition.

The match was also his 700th appearance in a Blaugrana shirt – which is yet another record.

So far, Messi has won four Champions League titles, but his most recent win came in the 2014-15 season. This season, he will be keen to put an end to his five-year drought of not winning the UCL, and Barcelona have already advanced to the last-16 of this season’s competition.

6. Most consecutive league matches scored in

In the 2012-13 season, Lionel Messi scored goals against all of his 19 opponent teams in the La Liga in consecutive matches, a feat achieved never before.

He then took a break and did not play the next three league matches due to injury, but returned afterwards to and scored in his next two matches, to become the only player in history to score in 21 consecutive games in any top-flight football league.

7. Most league goals in history across Europe’s top 5 leagues

Having eclipsed Athletic Bilbao great Telmo Zarra’s Spanish top-flight record of 251 goals back in 2014, Messi scored 107 more goals in the next two seasons that followed – and in 2016, he beat former England international Jimmy Greaves’ record of 357 goals in any of Europe’s top five football leagues.

As of today, Messi has 431 La Liga goals to his name, and he is hence by far the player with the most league goals in history across Europe’s top five leagues.

8. Fastest player to reach 100 UEFA Champions League goals

In March 2018, Lionel Messi surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo to become the fastest to reach the 100-goals landmark in the Champions League. The Argentinian scored twice against Chelsea at the Camp Nou in the second leg of the 2017-18 Champions League Round of 16 fixture to claim the record in his 123rd UCL game.

By doing so, Messi also became only the second player in history to score 100 goals in the Champions League, after Ronaldo who took 144 games to reach the mark.

9. Youngest player to reach 100 UEFA Champions League appearances

So far, 39 footballers have crossed the 100 Champions League appearances-mark in their career, and Lionel Messi is one of them. The Barcelona ace has made 140 appearances in the competition so far, and is 12 matches away from eclipsing former teammate Xavi Hernandez’ record of most UCL appearances for a single club.

Messi is also the youngest footballer till date to reach 100 appearances in the Champions League, after reaching there aged 28 years and 84 days. The record was previously held by Real Madrid legend Raul, who was aged 28 years and 239 days when he played his 100th UCL game.

10. Most official goals for a single club in Europe’s top 5 leagues

Till date, Lionel Messi has scored 617 goals from 702 appearances for his club Barcelona, making him the world record-holder for the most official goals for a single club in Europe’s top five leagues.

Once again, he broke the record which was once owned by Gerd Muller, who scored 565 goals for Bayern Munich in an illustrious career. At third place is Portuguese legend Eusebio, who scored 473 goals in 440 games for SL Benfica.