Neymar beats Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi to Twitter top male athletes 2019 summit

Neymar Jr has officially beaten the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to the summit of the Twitter 2019 male athletes list, after being the most mentioned star on the social media platform.

Alt Text: 2019 Top male athletes worldwide

1. Neymar

2. Lionel Messi

3. Cristiano Ronaldo

4. LeBron James

5. Kawhi Leonard

6. Kobe Bryant

7. Tom Brady

8. Kylian Mbappe

9. Keisuke Honda

10. Antonio Brown — Twitter Data (@TwitterData) December 9, 2019

As can be seen, the data shows Neymar at the very top, with Messi in second place and Ronaldo coming in third. NBA stars LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard round up the top five, with a very interesting name popping up in ninth spot.

Current Cambodia head coach Keisuke Honda has somehow found himself in the top ten of this list, which perhaps should not seem so surprising considering he is a huge name in Japan and now in Southeast Asia as well.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe is also in the top 10 of the Twitter list, but it is Neymar all the way in this one, which probably should have been expected considering his social media popularity.

The Brazilian has been out with injury for much of 2019, but the rumours surrounding his PSG exit and possible Barcelona reunion has dominated transfer talk, and hence he finds himself above greats such as Ronaldo and Messi.