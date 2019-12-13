Nicolas Sanchez: Monterrey’s biggest opponents are ourselves against Al Sadd

Nicolas Sanchez accepted Monterrey were favourites for their Club World Cup clash against Al Sadd.

Monterrey defender Nicolas Sanchez believes his team’s biggest opponents against Al Sadd at the Club World Cup will be themselves.

The Mexican giants and Al Sadd will meet in Doha on Saturday looking to book a clash against European champions Liverpool in the semi-finals.

Sanchez feels Monterrey have the quality to beat Al Sadd, who edged past Hienghene Sport on Wednesday.

“I’m sure it will be a completely different game from what we saw [on Wednesday]. We didn’t know any of the teams, except for some tapes, at least myself,” he told a news conference.

“Now we have some idea of what we’ll face on Saturday. Even though I think Saturday’s game will have a different intensity, it won’t be the same as yesterday. We saw a team that has the ball, that tries to create.

“We think that the greatest opponent this weekend are ourselves. If we manage to play with the intensity and the offensive power we show each matchday at Mexico we are sure we have strong weapons to face Al Sadd.

“We have to get it and we don’t have to think the game will be easy.”

Sanchez, 33, accepted Monterrey were favourites to move through into a meeting with Champions League holders Liverpool.

“There’s no reason to hide it. We’re the favourites for this weekend. Yesterday they [Al Sadd] were the favourites,” he said.

“That doesn’t guarantee anything. It doesn’t mean the game will be easy.”