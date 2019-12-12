Xavi dreaming of Club World Cup semi-finals

While he wants improvement from Al Sadd, head coach Xavi is eyeing the Club World Cup semi-finals.
Xavi is dreaming of the Club World Cup semi-finals after Al Sadd edged past Hienghene Sport in Doha on Wednesday.
Extra-time goals from Abdelkarim Hassan and Pedro Miguel saw Al Sadd to a 3-1 victory after Antoine Roine had earlier cancelled out Baghdad Bounedjah’s opener.
Ahead of a clash against Monterrey on Saturday, Al Sadd head coach Xavi was pleased, although he lamented his side’s wastefulness.
“We wasted a number of easy chances, we were not able to score. In extra time, we managed to score and were lucky that we did not go to penalties,” he told a news conference, as per the club’s website.
“I am happy to progress to the next round of the tournament.”
The Barcelona great added: “We have dreams and goals in the upcoming game. We are 90 minutes away from the semi-final and we will strive to achieve our goal in the next game against Monterrey.”
“I know Monterrey, they have played very well after the change of coach. They are a quick side with many players in attack and are also good from set-pieces,” he said.
“They are a very good side. If we play like we did today, things will be tough for us but if it’s our day, we can perform well.”