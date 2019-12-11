Lionel Messi world’s best player based on Algorithm, Cristiano Ronaldo not in top 20

Lionel Messi won the Ballon d’Or 2019 crown recently, and it appears that the Argentine magician is set for even bigger and better things by the end of this season. As things stand, he is miles ahead of his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

An Algorithm released by InStat shows that Messi is the best player in the world, and is currently a long way ahead of Ronaldo, who can only claim 25th spot in the world.

The website notes that this computer algorithm “considers the player’s contribution to the team’s success, the significance of their actions, opponent’s level and the level of the championship they play in.”

Several top coaches use the algorithm for scouting purposes so one can be assured that the data involved is highly accurate.

Per the data, Messi sits top with a total of 401 points, while rather surprisingly, Ajax star Hakim Ziyech is second with a total of 377 points.

Ronaldo is way down in 25th position, with a total of 332, while PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe is third in the rankings with a score of 366.

Ronaldo has endured his worst goal scoring start to a season in over ten years this time around, bagging just eight goals for Juventus during a troubled spell.