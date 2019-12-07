Barcelona legend and Ballon d’Or 2019 winner Lionel Messi leads the list of goal-scorers in Europe’s top ten football leagues for the year 2019. He is closely followed by Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski, while Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s Kylian Mbappe is at third place.

So far in 2019, Messi has scored 30 goals in 28 La Liga appearances, while Lewandowski has netted 28 times in 30 Bundesliga matches. Mbappe averages one goal per game, with 26 goals in 26 Ligue appearances for PSG in 2019.

The top ten list is as follows:

Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona) – 30 goals Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) – 28 goals Kylian Mbappe (PSG) – 26 goals Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) – 26 goals Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) – 25 goals Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – 23 goals Ciro Immobile (SS Lazio) – 22 goals Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) – 21 goals Haris Seferovic (SL Benfica) – 21 goals Moussa Dembele (Olympique Lyonnais) – 21 goals

Surprisingly, Juventus ace and Lionel Messi’s long-term arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo is not a part of even the top-50 list, as he is currently at a lowly 52nd position.

Ronaldo has scored only 13 goals in 23 appearances so far – at a rate of 154 minutes per goal. In contrast, Messi has scored a goal every 73 minutes.

What is more shocking, is the fact that the Portuguese legend was, in fact, at the top of the goal-scoring charts last year.

In 2018, Ronaldo had scored 36 goals in 34 games, beating Messi who had netted 34 times in the same number of matches.