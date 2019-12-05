Liverpool’s FIFA Club World Cup squad announced

Liverpool have announced a 23-man squad which will travel to Qatar for the FIFA Club World Cup with their semi-final scheduled for 18th December. If the Reds end up winning the last-four encounter, they will play the final of the competition on 21st of the month.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are scheduled to play two matches within a space of 24 hours – the Club World Cup semi-final and Carabao Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa. As a result, the Reds have named two different squads for both the tournaments as the senior players will be travelling to Qatar.

The Carabao Cup encounter, which is scheduled for 17th December, will see Liverpool’s under-23 coach Neil Critchley take charge of the team as Klopp travels to Qatar for Club World Cup. The club had released a statement confirming their decision of fielding two different squads in the two tournaments.

“Liverpool Football Club can confirm our Carabao Cup quarter-final tie at Aston Villa will take place on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. As a result, we will be utilising two playing squads simultaneously, with one squad participating in the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar and another in the Carabao Cup.

“The club would like to take this opportunity to underline that while this is not an ideal scenario, it is an outcome which was arrived at with the best interests of the competition, our fellow clubs and ourselves as the sole motivating factor.

“We would like to thank the EFL for their efforts to accommodate us and we can confirm alternative dates were discussed, but ultimately none were considered suitable without compromising the scheduling of the competition itself or placing an undue strain on our playing staff,” a club statement read.

Liverpool FIFA Club World Cup squad: Alisson, Van Dijk, Wijnaldum, Lovren, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Mane, Salah, Gomez, Adrian, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Lonergan, Shaqiri, Brewster, Robertson, Origi, Jones, Alexander-Arnold, Elliott, Williams.