Lionel Messi reveals why he voted for Sadio Mane in FIFA The Best Awards

Six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi has revealed why he chose to vote for Liverpool forward Sadio Mane in FIFA ‘The Best’ awards. The Barcelona talisman had won The Best footballer of the year award as well before laying hands on his record sixth Ballon d’Or title.

The Argentine was quizzed about the thought process behind his decision to vote for Mane. In reply, Messi said that ‘it’s a shame’ that the Senegalese finish fourth in the Ballon d’Or race before adding he likes Mane and he had a great year with the Reds, winning the UEFA Champions League and coming excruciatingly close to winning the Premier League title as well.

“It’s a shame to see Mane finish in fourth place,” Messi told Canal+, per the Metro.

“But I think there have been a lot of great players this year. That’s why it was difficult to choose a particular player. But I chose Sadio Mane because he’s a player that I like.

“Mane achieved a great year that was exceptional for the entire Liverpool team. That’s why I chose him. I repeat, there were a lot of very great players this year, so the choice was difficult.”