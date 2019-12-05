Lionel Messi 30th, Cristiano Ronaldo not even in top 100 in European Golden Shoe standings

Lionel Messi bagged his sixth Ballon d’Or award this week, but it appears that the Argentine magician may have to work really hard to win the European Golden Shoe award this season.

Messi has won the Golden Shoe award for three years in a row, but faces stiff competition this season from some of Europe’s known and relatively unknown names across the continent.

In fact, the Barcelona superstar is only 30th in the race for the Golden Shoe, having scored just 9 goals so far this campaign. In comparison, the man who leads the way, Ciro Immobile, has 17 goals to his name.

If you’re wondering where Messi’s bitter rival Cristiano Ronaldo is on this list, you better stop looking in the top bracket altogether. Ronaldo finds himself way down the field in 143 position, which is rather appalling considering he was expected to be Messi’s biggest competitor for the award.

At the top, Immobile leads with 34 points to his name, with Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski closing in on the Lazio man with 32 points thus far.

The Premier League’s highest rated player in the Golden Shoe standings so far is Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy, who has a points total of 26 but is only good for sixth place.

You can find the entire list on Transfermarkt.