After scoring in his final appearance for Kayserispor, former Arsenal and Manchester City striker Emmanuel Adebayor is seeking a new club.
Emmanuel Adebayor left the door open to a Premier League return by saying “anything can happen” following his departure from Turkish Super Lig club Kayserispor.
The 35-year-old striker spent almost three years in Turkey after joining Basaksehir in January 2017, playing for the Istanbul club for two-and-a-half seasons before signing for Kayserispor in August 2019.
He scored two league goals in eight league appearances this term including one in his final game – a 4-1 defeat at Besiktas on Monday.
After the game, he announced his departure, telling reporters: “These are tough decisions and [it] was tough for me. One of the most important decisions of my life.
86’ GOL!!! EMMANUEL ADEBAYOR! #Besiktaş: 3#IstikbalMobilyaKayserispor: 1#SuperLig pic.twitter.com/0RY6M40eGF
— Istikbal M. Kayserispor (@KayserisporFK) December 2, 2019
“You think about your family and have to make decisions about your future. And that decision should be fast. I have decided not to continue my career here. Even though I am leaving physically, my heart will always beat for this team.”
Adebayor has strong links with English football, having scored top-flight goals for Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham and Crystal Palace.
His most prolific season in England came in 2007-08 when he scored 24 league goals in 36 Premier League appearances for Arsenal, and he did not rule out a move away from Turkey as he seeks a new club.
“I cannot say that I’m leaving Turkey for good,” said Adebayor. “Anything can happen in life.
“I have to rest and spend some time with my family. I had three great years here and I think that the Turkish league is among the best leagues in Europe.”