Ballon d’Or 2019: Which country voted for whom

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi won his sixth Ballon d’Or title after journalists from all over the world voted for the Argentine to win the prestigious award. The difference between Messi and second-placed Virgil van Dijk was only seven points and third-placed Cristiano Ronaldo wasn’t very far behind either.

The voting details of all the journalists who cast their votes for the Ballon d’Or has now been released. Though peculiar choices have been made by some journalists, overall, the top five players have found a place in most of the picks.

It was so close. So, so close. pic.twitter.com/a9cf3JTcqT — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) December 3, 2019

Voting Process

The Ballon d’Or winner is decided after a round of voting from a jury consisting of reputed journalists from all around the world. A country can be represented by only a single journalist.

The juror ranks his top five players in the world that calendar year. The player ranked No. 1 receives six points, the No. 2 ranked player receives four points and the remaining three players receive three, two and one point respectively.

The total points received by each individual player based on the votes of each and every member of the jury are then added and the player with the most points is declared the winner.

Who picked whom

Full details of which country picked whom in the Ballon d’Or 2019 voting are out and here’s the full list: