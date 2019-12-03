Preston North End 0-1 West Brom: Baggies return to Championship summit with late Charlie Austin penalty

West Brom beat Preston North End 1-0 at Deepdale on Monday to record a fifth successive Championship win and climb back into top spot.

Charlie Austin scored a controversial late penalty to earn West Brom a 1-0 win at Preston North End that sends them back to the top of the Championship.

The second-half substitute converted from 12 yards in the final minute of the match after Declan Rudd was adjudged to have brought down another sub in Kyle Edwards.

Monday’s match at Deepdale had otherwise been devoid of major talking points, with Kyle Bartley missing the best of the visitors’ first-half openings and Daniel Johnson testing Sam Johnstone just after the hour mark for Preston.

Bilic’s attacking changes paid off, however, as West Brom made if five league wins in a row to leapfrog Leeds United at the summit, while Preston remain in the final play-off spot despite a third successive loss.