Vivianne Miedema scores six goals, sets up four more for Arsenal in record Women’s Super League win

Vivianne Miedema scored six times as Arsenal thrashed Bristol City 11-1 to record the biggest victory in the Women’s Super League history.
The Netherlands international netted a hat-trick in both halves and assisted four more at Meadow Park to beat her own record for goal involvements by one player in a WSL match.
Jordan Nobbs, Leah Williamson and Emma Mitchell also scored, while Lisa Evans converted twice as Arsenal – who beat Bristol City 7-0 in the Women’s League Cup 10 days ago – moved to the top of the division in style.
The previous record margin of victory was held by Liverpool, who beat Doncaster Rover Belles 9-0 in August 2013.
Just @VivianneMiedema doing @VivianneMiedema things
7’
10’
15’
32’
36’
51’
54’
56’
60’
64’ #YourStrikerCouldNever pic.twitter.com/ch94OQHNfB
— Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) December 1, 2019