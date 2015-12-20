Ranieri dismisses title talk

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has once again brushed off suggestions that his side is in contention for the Premier League title following an impressive start to the season.

The Foxes recorded a 3-2 victory over Everton on Saturday to reclaim pole position in the Premier League standings, ahead of second-placed Arsenal's clash with Manchester City at the Etihad on Monday night.

Despite the fact that Leicester have continued to prove their doubters wrong, Ranieri feels it would be too early to start thinking they are now contenders for the league title.

However, he did admit that he would start thinking about a potential title charge if his side were near the top come April.

"I am very, very honest. If we stay there at the end of April, I will think about the title," Ranieri said.

"Now I just enjoy it. That is football. Football is crazy. If it is crazy in this way, I am very happy."

Reflecting on his side's performance against the Toffees, he added: "We are on a good run and are in good form.

"Today was a difficult match, Everton are a good team and they move the ball so quickly. We were very concentrated to not allow them much space.

"In the first half we didn't react well. In the second we were much better."