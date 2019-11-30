Swansea City 1-2 Fulham: Prolific Aleksandar Mitrovic maintains Cottagers’ promotion push

Fulham are two points off the automatic promotion places in the Championship after Aleksandar Mitrovic’s brace sank Swansea City.

The Serbia striker nodded in a 22nd-minute opener after Aboubakar Kamara hit the crossbar, and he moved on to 15 league goals for the season by lifting into the top corner from 12 yards following an error by Kristoffer Peterson two minutes before half-time.

George Byers was one of Swansea’s most effective performers in their search for a response and got the goal his efforts deserved by heading past Cottagers goalkeeper Marek Rodak midway through the second half.

Fulham held out, though, to move two points behind second-placed Leeds United, while Swansea are vulnerable in the final play-off position heading into the weekend.