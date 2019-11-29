Ahead of Ballon dor 2019, Lionel Messi wins Best Playmaker award

Lionel Messi has bagged the Best Playmaker Award handed out by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) after a remarkable run of form in 2019. This honour comes just days before the Ballon d’Or 2019 ceremony begins.

The IFFHS award for the World’s best playmaker gives points to players based off of their performance as a playmaker throughout the season. Lionel Messi got 299 points, 214 more than second place. This is the same player who won the golden boot for scoring the most goals. …. pic.twitter.com/oLRPvkQM4N — totalBarça (@totalBarca) November 28, 2019

Messi was the runaway winner when all was said and done, finishing with 299 points, and 214 ahead of second placed Kevin de Bruyne of Manchester City.

The likes of Eden Hazard (Real Madrid), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) and Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) were also in the running for the award and finished in the top five.

The award is decided by football experts across 90 countries in all the continents of the globe, and they believed Messi was truly head and shoulders above the rest.

This marks Messi’s fourth best playmaker of the year award, putting him at par with his former Barcelona teammate Xavi, who also had four to his name.

Will the Ballon d’Or crown be next for the Argentine magician?