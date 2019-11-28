BREAKING: Manchester City acquire stake in ISL giants Mumbai City FC

In a major announcement scheduled by the Indian Super League (ISL), one of the Indian league’s biggest sides in Mumbai City FC have now come under the Manchester City umbrella.

The announcement was teased on social media by the ISL, and fans were waiting to understand what it was all about, but it appears that this all leading up to the news that City Football Group were adding a fresh club to their arsenal.

Mumbai City FC will now have a 65% stake from the City Football Group in it and will be the eighth club under this umbrella, joining the likes of Melbourne City FC, New York City FC, Yokohoma F Marinos, Girona and Sichuan Jiuniu.

Mumbai City FC is currently co-owned by Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor and have seen recognisable players walk through their doors such as former Manchester United star Diego Forlan, and former Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Real Madrid star Nicolas Anelka.

The sports business group director of City Football Group earlier hinted at what the plan was going forward.

“The acquisition of clubs, and that multi-club ownership structure, have become something we’ve seen an increasing interest in.

“While there are other examples, the City Football Group has very much led the way in this regard. This news and the external investment could be considered as validation for City’s approach.”