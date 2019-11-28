FIFA Rankings: Malaysia, Vietnam climb big, Thailand fall by four spots

The latest FIFA World Rankings have been released officially, and as expected, we can see a few changes. Belgium lead the way like they did last month, but on the ASEAN side of things, we do see a few ups and downs.

The new rankings have worked well for Malaysia and Vietnam, who performed admirably in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Asian Qualifiers, and currently sit in the top two places in Group G.

Thailand haven’t been so lucky, currently outside the top two spots in the qualifiers, and have now fallen four spots in the rankings to 113.

Their bitter rivals Vietnam are up by three spots to a very impressive 94, while Myanmar are the biggest ASEAN movers, jumping 11 spots to 136 on the list.

Malaysia are up by four places to 154, while Indonesia drop down two places to 173 on the list. You can check out the entire November rankings released by FIFA right here.

There is little movement in the top 10, with Croatia making up one position up to sixth, while Portugal drop down to seventh on the list, with Italy putting pressure on the top 10 by jumping up two positions to 12th in the latest rankings.

India under Igor Stimac have hit a bit of a slump, and fall down two spots to 108 in the rankings.