WATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s statue set on fire by Malmo fans

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has angered his fans at Swedish club Malmo after deciding to take part ownership of their rivals Hammarby. Fans of Ibrahimovic’s boyhood club decided to set fire to his statue in an unfortunate turn of events after the Swedish striker’s decision to become part-owner of the Stockholm-based club.

The vice-chairman of Malmo supporters’ group MFF, Kaveh Hosseinpour, spoke to local outlet Fotbollskanalen on the matter and said: “I have not heard anyone who thinks this is good. Everyone is extremely critical. Some are disappointed, some are angry and some think it is idiotic”.

Here’s a video of the incident.

📆 October 2019 – Malmo build statue of club legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic. 📆 November 2019 – Malmo fans set fire to the statue after Zlatan buys a 50% stake in rivals Hammarby.pic.twitter.com/mhxpHaignk — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) November 27, 2019

As per reports in AS, the fans first put up a toilet seat on the statue before covering the head with a plastic bag. The angry fans then took the drastic decision of setting the statue on fire. The report claims that the supporters who set the statue on fire were wearing masks to hide their identity.