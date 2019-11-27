OFFICIAL: Zlatan Ibrahimovic becomes part-owner of Swedish League club

On Wednesday, the Allsvenskan (Swedish League) club Hammarby Fotboll announced that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has become part-owner of the club.

Take a look at the official announcement right below:

Zlatan Ibrahimović investerar i AEG Sweden och blir delägare i Hammarby Fotboll AB. Läs mer här: https://t.co/JmFKS5dYuW@Ibra_official #Bajen pic.twitter.com/e1nyew3oaS — Hammarby Fotboll (@Hammarbyfotboll) November 27, 2019

Zlatan Ibrahimović invests in AEG Sweden and becomes partner of Hammarby Fotboll AB. — Hammarby Fotboll (@Hammarbyfotboll) November 27, 2019

“Hammarby is a fantastic club with passionate supporters and has great respect in both Stockholm and Sweden,” Ibrahimovic was quoted as saying, after he purchased close to 25% shares of the club.

“I have always liked the club and the fans. I am impressed with what the club has done in recent years, both on and off the pitch. Being able to join and develop Hammarby forward feels both fun and exciting,” he added further.

According to the Swedish news agency Aftonbladet, The American Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG) previously held about 47% of the shares in Hammarby Fotboll.

AEG also owns the Major League Soccer (MLS) club LA Galaxy where Zlatan Ibrahimovic played in the 2018-19 season. And now, Zlatan has bought 50% of AEG’s shares in Hammarby, making him the owner of about 25% of the Swedish club’s total shares.

“I’ve played in LA Galaxy and hence had a good relationship with the people from AEG. Then I got this opportunity to become a partner with AEG and such an opportunity is impossible to refuse. Not for people who are so successful in business. In addition, I was already linked to Sweden. So it happened,” the 38-year-old explained.

“To get a person like Zlatan into the club, with the passion and winning mentality he stands for, feels right,” Hammarby chairman Richard von Yxkull said.

“It is too early to say anything in detail about how Zlatan can contribute to Hammarby, but there is clearly very great potential in the collaboration.”

Quotes via ESPN and Aftonbladet.