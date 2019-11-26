Fans go crazy as Zlatan Ibrahimovic announces new club on Twitter, no official confirmation yet

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s latest Twitter update has sent football fans into a frenzy. He has uploaded a video hinting that he is joining Sweden’s Allsvenskan side Hammarby and fans cannot believe it.

The Swede brought an end to his two-year spell with Los Angeles Galaxy earlier this month and along with speculations of a return to Italy, he was linked with a Premier League move as well and both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur were said to be interested in his signature.

However, this post from the former AC Milan star has come as a massive surprise for his fans and football fans in general as well. Ibrahimovic has spent two years at Swedish side Malmo between 1999 and 2001 and it was claimed that if he does return to Sweden, it would be with his boyhood club only.

Here are some of the best reactions on the 38-year-old’s post.

Ewwwww — Yash | Marcos Rojo FC 🇦🇷 (@teamrojo16) November 26, 2019

what the hell we gon do NOW — Elin Bjellqvist (@elinbjellq) November 26, 2019