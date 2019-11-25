Manchester United drew their latest Premier League match against Sheffield United, leaving them with just seventeen points from thirteen matches. The Red Devils have dropped points on nine of the thirteen game weeks this season and are on track to record their worst-ever league total.

With a third of the season already played, Manchester United have recorded just seventeen points. If the Red Devils continue this trend, provided other tangible and intangible factors remain unchanged, they will end up with just under fifty points from thirty-eight matches, thereby registering their worst-ever Premier League total.

Furthermore, the same tally will be their worst in over thirty years, just beating the 1989/90 mark when the club secured forty-eight points.

David Moyes was guilty of achieving this disappointing feat during his disastrous spell in charge of the club. The Scotsman replaced Sir Alex Ferguson at the helm in 2013 and was sacked even before the season ended due to poor form. Manchester United accumulated just sixty-four points that season. Moyes had managed to register twenty-two points from his first thirteen matches of the season, five more than the current tally.

In order to better Moyes’s record, Solskjaer will have to win at least sixteen games of the twenty-five left. The Red Devils will play Manchester City twice, Tottenham twice, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Leicester City from now until the end of the season.