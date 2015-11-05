Kiessling linked with Reds switch

Stefan Kiessling could leave Leverkusen when the transfer window re-opens in January, with Jurgen Klopp reportedly keen on bringing him to Anfield.

The 31-year old forward has found first-team opportunities limited following the arrival of Javier Hernandez from Manchester United and managed just one Bundesliga goal so far this season.

Kiessling, who has previously been linked with a move to Tottenham, is highly-rated by Klopp, with a record of 123 league goals in 297 appearances.

The Germany international has in the past insisted he was happy at Leverkusen, but his agent, Ali Bulut, told Express that the situation could soon change.

"Stefan and I will sit down with club after the first half of the season to discuss his situation and find a solution," Bulut told Express.