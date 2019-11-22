Solskjaer responds to speculation that Pochettino could be next Manchester United boss

After parting ways with Tottenham Hotspur, it remains unclear what the next managerial job will be for Mauricio Pochettino, but rumours continue to circulate that Manchester United could come calling.

Despite naming Ole Gunnar Solskjaer their permanent boss earlier this year, the Red Devils haven’t improved leaps and bounds, leaving the Norwegian’s position in serious doubt.

However, Solskjaer believes he is under no pressure, and that he isn’t bothered by Pochettino now being available.

“It doesn’t bother me at all. I’ve got the best job in the world,” Solskjaer said on Sky Sports.

‘Big shock’ and ‘shame’ to see Pochettino go – Spurs’ Ben Davies

“If you’re in a job, or if you’re out of a job and you’re a manager, you want this job. It doesn’t really matter whatever happens around. I’ve got to focus on my job at Manchester United and do it as well as I can.

“I speak with Ed Woodward and the owners all the time about how we’re going to move the club forward. That doesn’t change if some other clubs change their managers.”

Solskjaer also spoke about the availability of Paul Pogba for the weekend’s game against Sheffield United.

“He had another test and a scan at the start of the international break and he’s not healed yet,” Ole said.

“But he’s stepping up his recovery and he’s out of a cast so he doesn’t have to have a cast on. He was in one for six or seven weeks.

“You do lose loads of muscle so he’s gradually now just stepping up walking on the treadmill, biking with a free ankle. It will still be a few weeks yeah. We hope to see him in 2019.”