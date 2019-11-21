What Cristiano Ronaldo said to Manchester United teammates about Lionel Messi

Peter Crouch has revealed some interesting bit of information about Cristiano Ronaldo during the Portuguese’s time at Manchester United, and it had something to do with Lionel Messi.

Crouch was a regular in the England team setup a decade or so ago, and used to talk to Manchester United players a lot, he revealed on the ‘A Pint with Piers’ event.

The former Liverpool striker said that United players always told Ronaldo Messi was better than him, and the Juventus star had a ready response to it.

“I spoke to some of the United players and said what’s Ronaldo like, and they said they used to wind him up by saying Messi was better than him and he said: “Yeah, but Messi doesn’t look like this”, Crouch remarked.

“Ronaldo’s record is ridiculous. He averages over a goal a game in like 500 games,” Crouch added.

“I played against Ronaldo when he was 18, it was him and Quaresma on either wing when England U21s played Portugal’s.

“We had no idea who either of them were. Our full backs were Paul Knochesky and J Lloyd Samuel.

“I remember them passing to each other. Quaresma would pass with the outside of the boot and Ronaldo would control it on his back, popping it up and then running at Paul Konchesky.

“It was the best thing I’d ever seen in my life and from that moment I was thinking who are these two, they are the best players I have ever seen.

“At that time, Quaresma was better than Ronaldo, bizarrely. Messi for me is the most naturally-gifted footballer we’ve ever seen.

“I think Ronaldo, I admire his determination and mentality and his single-mindedness, but if you’re talking gifted footballers, there is no comparison to Messi.”