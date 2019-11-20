Mark Sampson charged over alleged racist comment

Stevenage claimed allegations of abuse from Mark Sampson had “no foundation”, but he has been charged by the Football Association.

Former England Women’s manager Mark Sampson has been charged by the Football Association (FA) for allegedly using racist language.

Sampson is now caretaker boss at League Two side Stevenage and is alleged to have breached FA Rule E3, relating to a comment that was “improper and/or abusive and/or insulting”.

It is claimed to be an “aggravated breach”, meaning it referenced “ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race and/or nationality”.

Stevenage undertook an internal investigation in September after “allegations of racially discriminatory language” were reported in the media.

The club said the claims, purportedly made by a Stevenage coach dismissed by Sampson, had “no foundation”.

However, following the FA’s own investigation, Sampson now has until December 6 to respond to the charge.

The Welshman, who led England to the semi-finals of the 2015 Women’s World Cup, was sacked as the Lionesses boss in September 2017.

The FA said it had made the decision after evidence emerged of “inappropriate and unacceptable behaviour” during his time with Bristol Academy.

It insisted Sampson’s dismissal was not linked to allegations made by former England forward Eniola Aluko that there had been alleged discriminatory behaviour on the manager’s part.