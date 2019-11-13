BREAKING: Arsene Wenger returns to football, finds new top position

Arsene Wenger is officially back in the football world, and is returning to the game as FIFA’s new chief of global football development, it has been announced.

Wenger’s new job will focus on overseeing the rules-making panel at FIFA known as IFAB, coaching programs and technical analysis of matches at various FIFA tournaments.

The man Wenger effectively replaces is no stranger either, as the legendary Marco van Basten, who was FIFA technical director till October 2018, makes way for the equally historic Arsene Wenger.

“I very much look forward to taking on this extremely important challenge, not only because I have always been interested in analysing football from a broader perspective but also because FIFA’s mission as world football’s governing body is truly global,” the former Arsenal manager said after being handed the position.

“I believe that the new FIFA we have seen emerging in recent years has the sport itself at the very heart of its objectives and is determined to develop the game in its many different components. I know I can contribute to this objective and will put all my energy into this.”

This ends all rumours that Wenger could possibly replace Niko Kovac as the next manager of Bayern Munich.