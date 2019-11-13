Singapore U-23s could get Faris Ramli boost for SEA Games 2019

Singapore U-23 national team’s hopes of claiming a medal in the SEA Games 2019 could be boosted by the inclusion of senior international Faris Ramli.

National teams taking part in the men’s football competition of the 30th Southeast Asian Games can field players aged above 23 years in the squad and Singapore are set to include Singapore Premier League 2019 Player of the Year Faris as one of the two overage stars.

“It’s 70 per cent (confirmed), yeah. We also hope that everyone is injury-free,” Singapore U-23 head coach Fandi Ahmad was quoted as saying by the New Paper.

Faris had helped Hougang United finish third in the SPL last season and has recently made a switch to Malaysia Super League outfit Terengganu FC. Faris has previously played in the 2011, 2013 and 2015 editions of the SEA Games.

“Faris is Faris. He keeps the ball well, dribbles and releases the ball well. Maybe he only needs more training with us before we leave,” the coach said.

Warriors FC defender Tajeli Salamat is the other overage player marked for the SEA Games squad.

“What we need is an attacker and another defender. Tajeli gives flexibility, he can play in the defence on the right, left and centre. We were looking for a utility player, he can play anywhere,” Fandi said.

Fandi also revealed that he is in talks with Norwegian club Raufoss IL for the release of striker Ikhsan Fandi.

Singapore are in Group B of SEA Games along with Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos and Brunei Darussalam.