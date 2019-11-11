5 instances when Cristiano Ronaldo really lost his cool

Red Mist descended upon Cristiano Ronaldo when Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri chose to withdraw him from their match against AC Milan. The Portuguese star left the stadium early, raging all the way. But where does this incident rank among some of his most memorable outbursts?

#5 When Edimar Fraga came in the way of his goal

Back in 2015, Real Madrid faced the lowly Cordoba in La Liga, as they continued their feud with Barcelona for the top spot. However, Los Blancos found themselves unable to break down the home side, building frustration among the players.

Cristiano Ronaldo, impeded by the opposition defence all night, finally gave in to his frustrations and kicked defender Edimar Fraga after he had denied him an opportunity to score. The referee was quick to step in and send off Real’s star man.

Cordoba’s Bebe came to Ronaldo’s defence on that occasion, claiming that what happened to the then Real Madrid star could’ve happened to anybody.

“Cristiano has already apologised,’ Bebe told AS after the match.

“It is something that could have happened to anyone. It has happened to me and to many other players that I know.”

Ronaldo was handed a two-match ban for his involvement in the incident on this occasion.

#4 When a journalist tried to disrupt his walk

Reminder to self: never disturb Cristiano Ronaldo while he is taking a calming walk with his teammates. If only this journalist knew as much, his microphone would not be sitting in the middle of a lake!

Euro 2016 was a tournament of two halves for Portugal. The Selecao had faced difficulty beating the likes of Iceland and Austria initially, with both teams holding them to successive draws. Ronaldo’s influence in those matches had been limited while he even missed a penalty against the latter in a nil-nil draw.

Needless to say, the Portuguese camp was frustrated. It was then, during one of their team walks, that one reported tried to get a quick answer from the under-pressure Ronaldo. The Portugal captain, shockingly, took his microphone and tossed it into a lake!

Portugal head coach, Fernando Santos, added further insult to injury during his press conference later, when he defended his star man.

“After the first match, your stories were that Cristiano was all smiles and now it is that he’s not smiling. I am sure he will get over everything and do what he does best. He’s always proved that what he does best is score and I’m sure he will do everything to be anxiety-free to score.”

Despite their poor start, Portugal would go on to win the competition, despite playing much of the final without Ronaldo!

#3 When he thought Jeison Murillo had dived

Cristiano Ronaldo took some time to get going in the Champions League during his first season at Juventus. A key reason for that was the fact that he was sent off for ‘hitting’ a player during one of the group stage matches!

The incident occurred when Juventus faced Valencia at the Mestalla Stadium. Los Che defender Jeison Murillo, while marking Ronaldo, had run across him and gone to the floor. The Portugal international accused Murillo of diving before seemingly hitting him on his head.

That itself was enough to spark a small brawl, which culminated in tears for Ronaldo as he was given his marching orders. Nonetheless, Juventus still managed to beat their opponents by two goals to nil, thanks to the brilliant Miralem Pjanic.

#2 When Maurizio Sarri took him out of the game

Serie A: Juventus 1-0 AC Milan – Highlights

Maurizio Sarri has done what many managers before him did not even dare to think of, taken Cristiano Ronaldo out in two back-to-back matches. The Italian head coach brought off his star player on November 10 against AC Milan, leaving the latter furious. Ronaldo stormed straight down the tunnel and left the stadium before full-time.

Sarri, however, downplayed the incident, thanking Ronaldo publicly instead of bashing him.

“We must thank Ronaldo because he made a sacrifice to be there at all tonight in a difficult situation,” Sarri said.

“He did everything possible to play, but I saw he was not well and thought it best to take him off. It’s only natural a player is going to be irritated to leave the pitch, especially when he worked so hard to be there.”

The Portugal international will now join his national team for the last leg of the Euro qualifiers.

#1 When Nani stole his goal!

One for the history books! No Cristiano Ronaldo outburst even comes close to the one his Portugal teammate Nani had caused, after stealing his goal of the line.

The forward was on international duty and facing Spain, the world champions at that time. Ronaldo stormed into the box, left Gerard Pique on the floor before dodging Xabi Alonso’s challenge and chipping the ball over Iker Casillas. However, his goalbound shot was stolen off the line by his own teammate, Nani, who headed in from over the line. The only problem was, that Nani was offside! The goal was disallowed, sending Ronaldo into a fury.

For his part, Nani did apologize to Ronaldo for ruining what would’ve been a potential Puskas-award worthy goal. However, the damage had been done by then.

“I touched the ball because I thought I wasn’t offside. Everything happened so quickly,” Nani said in an old interview.

“After having time to think about it I apologised to Ronaldo. It was a great piece of play and I shouldn’t have ruined it.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored several breathtaking goals since then, several of which were instrumental in his team’s title march. However, despite that, the Portuguese star will forever remember his effort against Spain as the one that got away.