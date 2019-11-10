Thibaut Courtois explains how he beat Keylor Navas’ record at Real Madrid

On Saturday, Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois broke Keylor Navas’ La Liga record of not conceding a single goal in 533 minutes, as Los Blancos won 4-0 against Eibar.

The Belgium international kept his fifth consecutive clean sheet for Real Madrid against Eibar and later, he spoke to the press, revealing how he bounced back after starting the season in poor form.

“It’s good for the whole team. It’s not just the goalkeeper’s work but the work of the whole team,” he said, before adding:

“We have to defend together and attack together.”

“It’s very difficult to score against us. I knew that, hence I always remained calm, I know what I’m worth.”

“A goalkeeper of my level expects to stop more.”

“I felt good and the sun always rises. So, I never lost confidence,” Courtois went on.

"We have to defend and attack as a whole and it's very hard to score on us that way. We only have to work, have confidence in ourselves and keep working even now that things are looking brighter," he concluded.

