Barcelona legend Lionel Messi loves proving why millions of fans consider him the Greatest Of All Time in world football. He did it yet again on Saturday, as he scored two free-kick goals in a single game in the La Liga.

The Argentine talisman scored another goal apart from the two free-kicks, and thereby also equalled ex-Real Madrid ace Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for LaLiga hat-tricks. Both players have 34 La Liga hat-tricks till date.

Messi scored his 51st and 52nd free-kick goals en-route to his 34th La Liga hat-trick. That further highlights the fact that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is also one of the best free-kick takers in the world, if not the absolute best among them all.

One thing is for sure, however – he is slightly better than Cristiano Ronaldo when it comes to free-kicks, as indicated by a rather humorous statistic that emerged after Barcelona’s clash against Celta Vigo.

📊 — Messi scored more free-kick goals in a single game (2) than Ronaldo has managed to score in the last 694 days. [@TheCatalanKing] pic.twitter.com/tVsD92L68V — Barca Universal (@BarcaUniversal) November 9, 2019

Apparently, the 32-year-old has scored more free-kick goals in a single game (2) than what the Portuguese legend has managed to score in the last 694 days. o at the Camp Nou – that is nearly two years.

Ronaldo is still looking to score his first free-kick for Juventus since joining them in 2018 July – and he was close to scoring one this week, but Aaron Ramsey interfered just before the ball crossed the goal-line, and by rule, the goal became Ramsey’s and not his.

Shocking – is all that I am able to say at this stage.