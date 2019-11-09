Rio Ferdinand reveals specific reason why Cristiano Ronaldo is among the greatest ever

Cristiano Ronaldo may be considered the world’s greatest footballer by some based on his ability to score goals and win trophies, but according to former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand, it’s CR7’s professionalism that sets him apart.

Ferdinand and Ronaldo were teammates at Manchester United for several years, and the former defender believes one particular moment changed the way he looked at the Portuguese while they were together at the Red Devils.

“For Ronaldo, [he is] 34 now and he is still at the top and he has been in the top two players in the world for more than a decade,” he said to Goal.

“He was the first person I saw invest in a team. I went around his house and I saw about 10 people in his front room. I said, “Who are these people? What’s going on?”

“He said: “That’s my chef, that’s my physio, that’s the doctor and that’s my personal trainer”. He left Man United as the best player in the world.”

Rio went on to put Ronaldo in the same category as NBA superstar and legend LeBron James.

“He was on the right track. They have both (Ronaldo and LeBron) invested huge money in having the right team around them for their body and mind to perform at the highest level consistently,” he went on.

“I think if you give young players advice, then I would say if you have the resources then invest in yourself like that.”