Former Manchester City star says Lionel Messi tougher opponent than Cristiano Ronaldo

According to former Manchester City star Micah Richards, Cristiano Ronaldo may have been deadly, but Lionel Messi was always a tougher opponent for him to face.

“I have to say Lionel Messi.” Richards told SPORTbible.

“Just because I’ve played against (Cristiano) Ronaldo and I kept him quiet on a couple of occasions.”

Richards discussed one of the times he felt he got the better of Cristiano Ronaldo when the Portuguese was playing for Manchester United.

“We went to Old Trafford and I played well against him whereas I couldn’t get anywhere near Messi. He was different gravy.

“He drops into pockets of space that you don’t want to be in. You think you’ve got him and then he just turns so quick. You can’t have a plan for him. As soon as he gets the ball, just try and foul him. Stop him from getting into his rhythm. That calibre of player. It’s just impossible to stop him. Greatest of all time- Lionel Messi