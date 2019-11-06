Flamengo-River Plate Copa Libertadores final moved from Chile to Peru

This month’s Copa Libertadores final will take place in Peru instead of Chile, South America’s governing body CONMEBOL announced.

Santiago was set to host to the November 23 final, but continuing unrest and protests in the Chilean capital has forced CONMEBOL to relocate this month’s decider.

South America’s governing body confirmed on Tuesday that the Peruvian capital of Lima will now stage the upcoming final as River look to claim back-to-back titles.

“The choice of the new location is based on the Peruvian government’s offer of security guarantees,” CONMEBOL said. “The decision was a consensus with the presidents of Flamengo and River Plate, from the confederations of Argentina, Brazil and Chile, and thus the policy of holding the single finals in different countries was maintained.

“CONMEBOL is very grateful to the Chilean government and the various public agencies for their active collaboration in the proper organisation of the Libertadores 2019 final. We wish the Chilean people and their authorities peace and goodwill.”

The second leg of the all-Argentinian 2018 decider between River and Boca Juniors had to be rearranged and moved to Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu in December.

It came after the match was twice suspended in November due to an attack on Boca’s team bus by supporters.

River went on to claim a 5-3 aggregate victory over bitter rivals Boca, though this season’s edition will be a single match rather than two legs.