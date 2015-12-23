Domenech praises Neville impact

Valencia goalkeeper Jaume Domenech believes newly-appointed manager Gary Neville is already having a positive impact on the team.

The former Manchester United defender was appointed as head coach in November, replacing Nuno Espirito Santo after a disappointing start to the season, and Domenech believes the team is already playing better football.

"This team will bring joy. The season is by no means finished and the team will fight," he told Valencia Radio.

"The team improved against Getafe, but they had two chances and scored twice. We got level but in the end we couldn't win, but it was the image we want to show.

"We need to unwind now, batteries must be recharged, so we can come back strong. I still think we can get up there and we must start by winning against Villarreal.

"I'll continue working, out my skin, to take every opportunity. Thanks to the fans for their support and I hope they keep doing that while we win games."