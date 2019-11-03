Charlton Athletic 0-1 Preston North End: Paul Gallagher penalty sends Alex Neil’s side top

Substitute Paul Gallagher converted a second-half penalty as Preston moved to the Championship summit with victory over Charlton on Sunday.

Substitute Gallagher – who had replaced the injured Daniel Johnson in the first half – converted from the spot in the 58th minute after team-mate Jayden Stockley had been hauled down by Jason Pearce.

Charlton goalkeeper Dillon Phillips kept the deficit down to one, denying both Stockley and Tom Barkhuizen in the closing stages before the visitors held on during nine additional minutes.

The result sees Preston – who released a statement on Saturday to end speculation linking manager Alex Neil with the vacancy at Stoke City – climb from fourth to first in the table, knocking Leeds United off the summit.

Neil confirmed his commitment to the club after the game, telling Preston’s official website: “There is nothing to talk about really, I am Preston North End manager and I love being here and working with these players.”

Struggling Stoke are searching for a new boss after Nathan Jones was sacked on Friday.