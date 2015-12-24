Villa: MSN best trio in Barcelona history

David Villa believes that Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar are the best attacking trio Barcelona has ever had.

Villa played alongside Messi and Pedro during his time with Barcelona and together, they led the Catalans to Champions League glory in 2011.

However, the 34-year-old is convinced that Messi, Suarez and Neymar outrank and outshine all the attacking trios the Blaugrana have had in the past.

Last season, Messi, Suarez and Neymar became the highest scoring attacking threesome in Spanish football history as they scored a combined total of 122 goals. The trio have also made their presence felt this year as Barcelona have won five trophies in 2015 alone.

"Without a doubt, it's the best trident in Barca's history," Villa told Sport. "It's undoubtedly the best.

"The numbers speak for themselves. You only have to analyse them: they're brutal, individually and collectively. I can say I was part of one of the best forward lines that the club has had."

Villa also lauded Luis Enrique as he believes the Barcelona manager has transformed the team into a force to be reckoned with, especially after they completed the treble last season, which saw them win the La Liga title, Copa Del Rey and Champions League.

"When he arrived, the team started with ups and downs, with criticism coming from everywhere and, in the end, Barca won everything again," Villa said.